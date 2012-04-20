COLOMBO, April 20 Sri Lanka has awarded a $252.3
million project to Chinese dam builder Sinohydro to
construct a reservoir, the island nation's government said on
Friday.
"The cabinet granted approval to award the contract for the
construction ... to Sinohydro to a sum of $252.3 million and to
enter into a commercial agreement accordingly," the official
cabinet decisions released by the government showed.
The cabinet memorandum obtained by Reuters stated Sinohydro
will arrange finance assistance for the project from a bank in
China on terms and conditions acceptable to Sri Lanka.
Officials from Sinohydro were not available for comments.
The Chinese firm is already involved in a $1.5 billion port
construction and a $100 million road project in the former
northern war zone.
Sri Lanka has been increasingly depending on China for its
post-war infrastructure project financing amid heavy pressure
from Western countries to probe war crimes stemming from the
last phase of a 25-year war ended in May 2009.
China was Sri Lanka's largest lender in 2009 and 2010,
giving $1.2 billion and $821 million respectively.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ed Lane)