COLOMBO Feb 2 Sri Lanka on Thursday
allowed foreign-owned companies registered by the Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) to lend money to investors in the
island nation's stock market, the central bank said on Thursday.
The bank's decision comes after the Colombo Stock Brokers
Association in December made that request to President Mahinda
Rajapaksa, to help boost flagging trading.
"This move would help develop the business of margin
providing, and also increase market activity by improving the
access to finance for investors," the central bank said in a
statement.
The move will benefit those brokerages with foreign
partners, and encourage more brokers to look outside for money.
"The market can have a lower cost of funds and it will
increase the trading volume and turnover," TKS Securities CEO
Hussain Gani said.
Sri Lanka's stock index has been sliding this year
due to credit concerns and fears of manipulation, which the SEC
has started probe. It is Asia's worst performing market so far
this year with a 7.7 percent fall.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson
Hull)