COLOMBO, June 26 Sri Lanka launched on Tuesday
an index of 20 of its leading listed companies in what the
market regulator said was a bid to attract more foreign
investment in the island nation's bourse.
The S&P Sri Lanka 20 index included market heavyweight John
Keells Holdings, top private lender Commercial Bank of
Ceylon and Sri Lanka's No.1 mobile phone operator
Dialog Axiata.
"It will ... be helpful to attract foreign investors," the
chairman of Sri Lanka's Securities and Exchange Commission
Thilak Karunaratne told Reuters.
The index, developed by the Colombo Stock Exchange and S&P
Indices, includes Sri Lanka's largest 20 stocks by market
capitalisation that also meet liquidity and viability
thresholds.
Foreigners have been net sellers of Sri Lanklan stocks over
the past three years, mainly due to low liquidity and reports of
market manipulation.
But that trend has reversed with a foreign inflow of 23.32
billion rupees ($174.68 million) so far this year. That was
helped by Malaysia's state investment arm Khazanah Nasional,
buying 8.9 percent of John Keells Holdings for about $120
million.
The broader All Share Price Index has been one of
Asia's worst performers so far this year wuth a 17.85 percent
fall.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Andrew Heavens)