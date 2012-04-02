COLOMBO, April 2 Sri Lanka has hiked taxes on vehicles, cigarettes and alcohol to boost revenue and discourage imports as it fights a record trade gap, pressure on the rupee and awaits an International Monetary Fund decision to release the next tranche of its $2.6 billion loan.

The IMF delayed releasing the next $400 million tranche after the government dragged its feet on allowing more flexibility in the exchange rate. The global lender also wants the government to stick to its commitment of reducing the budget deficit to 6.2 percent in 2012.

The treasury department over the weekend said it was hiking taxes on motor vehicles, three-wheelers and motorcycles by a minimum of 11.6 percent and a maximum of 96 percent.

"Vehicle imports have increased drastically since 2009, weighing on the import expenditure and fuel bill and increasing the traffic on the roads," a statement from the treasury said.

The treasury also said it expected to raise an additional 3 billion rupees ($23.5 million) by hiking taxes on cigarettes and alcohol.

Sri Lanka's 2011 trade deficit doubled year-on-year to a new record high of $9.74 billion, as increased imports of oil, consumer goods and capital items outpaced export growth.

The higher levies come as the Indian Ocean nation's currency fell 10.8 percent since Feb. 9, the day the central bank stopped defending it, and the January trade deficit rose 50 percent to $965.5 million year-on-year. ($1 = 127.8000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)