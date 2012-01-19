COLOMBO, Jan 19 Sri Lanka's tea production fell in 2011 from a record high in the previous year due to bad weather, but the island nation's top agricultural export earned a record $1.5 billion, the state-run tea board said on Thursday. Tea output in 2011 fell 0.9 percent to 328.37 million kg from the previous year's record 331.43 million kg. Output in December fell 6.8 percent to 25.47 million kg from 27.32 million in the same month in 2010. "The basic reason far the fall was due to a adverse weather conditions," Sri Lanka Tea Board Director General H.D. Hemarathna told Reuters. The tea board had expected full-year output to end near last year's revised 331.43 million kg. Hemaratne said provisional data shows export revenue from earned a record $1.5 billion this year, up from $1.4 billion last year, despite turmoil in the Middle East and North Africa, home to some of the island nation's major customers. Tea is one of the $59 billion economy's main foreign currency earners, along with remittances, garment exports and tourism. The following table shows Sri Lanka's tea output (in kg): December Jan-Dec 2011 2010 2011 2010 High Gr 5,618,926 6,329,513 79,208,982 79,128,872 Medium Gr 3,891,034 4,220,592 52,534,406 56,130,563 Low Gr 15,961,439 16,773,860 196,627,047 196,166,852 Total 25,471,399 27,323,965 328,370,435 331,426,287 ($1 = 113.90 Sri Lanka rupees) * For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Colombo cash chain <0#TEA-CMB> Colombo tea auctions Calcutta cash chain <0#TEA-CCU> Kenya cash chain <0#TEA-KE> Landed averages <0#TEA-LND> RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All tea news All softs news Softs summary Index of summaries All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Forex rates (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)