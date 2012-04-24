COLOMBO, April 24 Sri Lanka's tea production fell 22.6 percent year-on-year in March, the state-run tea board said on Tuesday, with industry experts attributing the drop to adverse weather. Sri Lanka's March tea output was 27.21 million kg compared to 35.13 million kg in March 2011. Production in the first quarter dropped 6.7 percent to 73.18 million kg from 78.40 million in the same period last year. "Poor rain and a long dry period at higher elevations are reasons for this drop," Anil Cooke, head of Asia Siyaka Commodities, told Reuters. "We had extraordinary output in March last year." High grown tea output fell as much as 38 percent in March, Tea Board data showed. The state-run body expects a marginal fall in the annual production this year, though it sees 2012 export revenue surpassing last year's record $1.5 billion due to higher prices. Revenue from the island-nation's top agricultural export commodity fell 19.1 percent to $103.9 million in January compared to a year ago, the latest central bank data showed. Sri Lanka's tea output fell 0.9 percent to 328.37 million kg last year from a record 331.43 million kg in 2010, but higher prices helped 2011 earnings from the country's top agricultural export rise 7.1 percent. Analysts say the earnings outlook for 2012 is still unclear due to a possible dip in exports to Iran, which buys a fifth of Sri Lanka's tea directly. Local banks have been reluctant to finance the industry fearing consequences from impending U.S. sanctions on Tehran. Other countries in the Middle East are also major buyers, but political turmoil may limit their appetite for Sri Lankan tea, traders say. Tea is one of the $59 billion economy's main foreign currency earners, along with remittances, garment exports and tourism. The following table shows Sri Lanka's March tea output (in kg): March Jan-March 2012 2011 2012 2011 High Gr 6,142,192 10,040,511 16,991,098 20,108,063 Medium Gr 4,332,571 6,551,729 11,975,542 12,341,702 Low Gr 16,733,592 18,542,244 44,215,121 45,950,709 Total 27,208,355 35,134,484 73,181,761 78,400,474 ($1 = 132.20 Sri Lanka rupees) * For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Colombo cash chain <0#TEA-CMB> Colombo tea auctions Calcutta cash chain <0#TEA-CCU> Kenya cash chain <0#TEA-KE> Landed averages <0#TEA-LND> RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All tea news All softs news Softs summary Index of summaries All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Forex rates (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)