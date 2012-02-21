COLOMBO, Feb 21 Sri Lanka's tea production
rose a slight 6 percent in January compared to the same month a
year ago, when output was especially low, the state-run tea
board said on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka's January tea output was 22.41 million kg compared
to 21.14 million kg in January 2011.
"This is the normal output. The increase is due to the lower
production recorded in the previous year," Sri Lanka Tea Board
Director General H.D. Hemarathna told Reuters.
Sri Lanka's tea output fell 0.9 percent to 328.37 million kg
last year from a 2010 record of 331.43 million kg, but higher
prices meant 2011's earnings from the country's top agricultural
export increased 7.1 percent to a record $1.5 billion.
Analysts say the earning outlook for 2012 is still unclear
due to a possible dip in exports to Iran, which buys a fifth of
Sri Lanka's tea directly but which is being subjected to a raft
of Western trade sanctions.
Other countries in the Middle East are also major buyers,
but political turmoil and violence may limit their appetite for
Sri Lankan tea, traders said.
Tea is one of the $59 billion economy's main foreign
currency earners, along with remittances, garment exports and
tourism.
The following table shows Sri Lanka's January tea output (in
kg):
January
2012 2011
High Gr 5,014,231 4,964,739
Medium Gr 3,461,232 2,880,223
Low Gr 13,933,069 13,295,787
Total 22,408,532 21,140,749
($1 = 118.30 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez and Miral
Fahmy)