COLOMBO, May 23 Sri Lanka's tea production fell 2.1 percent in April from a year earlier due to bad weather and a long holiday that month, the state-run tea board said on Wednesday. Sri Lanka's April tea output was 29.33 million kg compared with 29.97 million kg in April 2011. Production in the first four months dropped 3.9 percent to 104.15 million kg from 108.37 million in the same period last year, mainly due to continued drought. High grown tea output, which accounts for around a fourth of total production, fell as much as 12 percent in April, Tea Board data showed. "The drop is mainly due to the drought prevailing in the high grown areas and fewer working days due to the festival season in April," Sri Lanka Tea Board Director General H.D. Hemarathna told Reuters. The state-run body expects 330 million kg will be produced this year, slightly higher than last year's 328.37 million kg, and it sees 2012 export revenue surpassing last year's record $1.5 billion due to higher prices. Revenue from the island-nation's top agricultural export commodity fell 15.5 percent to $209 million in the first two months of 2012 compared to a year ago, the latest central bank data showed. Sri Lanka's tea output hit a record 331.43 million kg in 2010. Analysts say the earnings outlook for 2012 is still unclear due to a possible dip in exports to Iran, which buys a fifth of Sri Lanka's tea directly. Local banks have been reluctant to finance the industry fearing consequences from impending U.S. sanctions on Tehran. Other countries in the Middle East are also major buyers, but political turmoil may limit their appetite for Sri Lankan tea, traders say. Tea is one of the $59 billion economy's main foreign currency earners, along with remittances, garment exports and tourism. The following table shows Sri Lanka's April tea output (in kg): April Jan-April 2012 2011 2012 2011 High Gr 7,232,952 8,220,468 24,482,553 28,328,531 Medium Gr 5,321,069 4,874,784 17,513,296 17,216,486 Low Gr 16,776,374 16,876,690 62,151,532 62,827,398 Total 29,330,395 29,971,942 104,147,381 108,372,415 ($1 = 129.9000 Sri Lanka rupees)