COLOMBO Jan 23 Six major tea-growing nations
have formed an international organisation to promote and develop
the commodity and ensure its production is sustainable,
officials said on Wednesday.
India, Kenya, Indonesia, Malawi, Rwanda and Sri Lanka, which
together account for more than 80 percent of black tea output,
formed the International Tea Producers Forum (ITPF) at a meeting
in Colombo.
"We hope to look at the common interest," said Mahinda
Samarasinghe, the plantation industries minister for Sri Lanka,
the first secretariat for the group.
"Definitely price stability is something important, and this
will be one of the items on the table. There will be of course
other objectives that would result in not only benefit to
producer countries but also to consumers, such as maintaining
quality standards."
Top officials from the six countries signed a joint
communique and agreed to establish the executive committee in
November this year.
The founding nations, which produce about 1.9 billion kg of
tea per year, face similar challenges such as labour shortages,
climate change and a need to improve agricultural practices.
The forum will discuss strategies for such industry issues,
Samarasinghe said.
