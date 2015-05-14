US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as investors worry about retail
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Updates to afternoon)
COLOMBO May 14 Group results of Sri Lanka Telecom for the first quarter ended March 31, 2015, released on Thursday:
(millions of rupees unless otherwise stated)
Q1 2015 Q1 2014
Net profit/(loss) 1,602 533
Earnings/(loss)
per share rupees (Basic) 0.93 0.30
Revenue 16,705 15,277
NOTE - Results are rounded.
Sri Lanka Telecom is the country's biggest fixed-line phone operator and the group also owns mobile operator Mobitel Sri Lanka Telecom. A majority of the group's shares are owned by the government, followed by Global Telecommunications Holdings NV, a subsidiary of Malaysia's Maxis group.
($1 = 133.40 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)