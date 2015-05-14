COLOMBO May 14 Group results of Sri Lanka Telecom for the first quarter ended March 31, 2015, released on Thursday:

(millions of rupees unless otherwise stated)

Q1 2015 Q1 2014

Net profit/(loss) 1,602 533

Earnings/(loss)

per share rupees (Basic) 0.93 0.30

Revenue 16,705 15,277

NOTE - Results are rounded.

Sri Lanka Telecom is the country's biggest fixed-line phone operator and the group also owns mobile operator Mobitel Sri Lanka Telecom. A majority of the group's shares are owned by the government, followed by Global Telecommunications Holdings NV, a subsidiary of Malaysia's Maxis group.

($1 = 133.40 Sri Lanka rupees)