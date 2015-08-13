Aug 13 Group results of Sri Lanka Telecom Plc for the second quarter ended June 30, 2015, released on Thursday:

(millions of rupees unless otherwise stated)

Q2 2015 Q2 2014

Net profit/(loss) 1,718 2,408

Earnings/(loss)

per share rupees (Basic) 1.00 1.34

Revenue 16,822 16,116

NOTE - Results are rounded.

Sri Lanka Telecom is the biggest fixed-line phone operator and also has mobile operator Mobitel Sri Lanka Telecom. A majority of its shares are owned by the government, followed by Global Telecommunications Holdings NV a subsidiary of Malaysia's Maxis group. ($1 = 133.80 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal in Colombo; Editing by Anand Basu)