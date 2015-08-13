BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
Aug 13 Group results of Sri Lanka Telecom Plc for the second quarter ended June 30, 2015, released on Thursday:
(millions of rupees unless otherwise stated)
Q2 2015 Q2 2014
Net profit/(loss) 1,718 2,408
Earnings/(loss)
per share rupees (Basic) 1.00 1.34
Revenue 16,822 16,116
NOTE - Results are rounded.
Sri Lanka Telecom is the biggest fixed-line phone operator and also has mobile operator Mobitel Sri Lanka Telecom. A majority of its shares are owned by the government, followed by Global Telecommunications Holdings NV a subsidiary of Malaysia's Maxis group. ($1 = 133.80 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal in Colombo; Editing by Anand Basu)
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago