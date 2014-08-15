BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
COLOMBO Aug 15 Group results of Sri Lanka Telecom for the second quarter ended June 30, 2014, released on Friday:
(millions of rupees unless otherwise stated)
Q2 2014 Q2 2013
Net profit/(loss) 2,421 724
Earnings/(loss)
per share rupees (Basic) 1.34 0.40
Revenue 16,116 14,723
NOTE - Results are rounded.
Sri Lanka Telecom is the biggest fixed-line phone operator and also has mobile operator Mobitel Sri Lanka Telecom. A majority of its shares are owned by the government, followed by Global Telecommunications Holdings NV a subsidiary of Malaysia's Maxis group. ($1 = 130.16 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter