COLOMBO Aug 15 Group results of Sri Lanka Telecom for the second quarter ended June 30, 2014, released on Friday:

(millions of rupees unless otherwise stated)

Q2 2014 Q2 2013

Net profit/(loss) 2,421 724

Earnings/(loss)

per share rupees (Basic) 1.34 0.40

Revenue 16,116 14,723

NOTE - Results are rounded.

Sri Lanka Telecom is the biggest fixed-line phone operator and also has mobile operator Mobitel Sri Lanka Telecom. A majority of its shares are owned by the government, followed by Global Telecommunications Holdings NV a subsidiary of Malaysia's Maxis group. ($1 = 130.16 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)