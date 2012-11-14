* UN chief says must learn from report of UN failures
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 14 The United Nations failed
to call proper attention to the plight of hundreds of thousands
of Sri Lankan civilians during the bloody final stage of the
government's war against Tamil Tiger rebels, according to a U.N.
report released on Wednesday.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon responded to the report
by a review panel he set up to evaluate the U.N. response during
the phase of the Sri Lanka war against the Liberation Tigers of
Tamil Eelam (LTTE) by saying that the world body needed to take
lessons from its findings.
"The report concludes that the United Nations system failed
to meet its responsibilities - highlighting, in particular, the
roles played by the Secretariat, the agencies and programs of
the U.N. Country Team, and the members of the Security Council
and Human Rights Council," Ban said in a statement.
"This finding has profound implications for our work across
the world, and I am determined that the United Nations draws the
appropriate lessons and does its utmost to earn the confidence
of the world's people, especially those caught in conflict who
look to the organization for help," he said.
A previous U.N. report on the war, which ended with the
LTTE's defeat in May 2009, said that as many as 40,000 civilians
were killed in the last months of the conflict after they were
trapped on a narrow strip of coast in northeastern Sri Lanka,
caught up in the crossfire between the LTTE and the army.
The new 128-page report focuses on the United Nations'
performance during the war.
"The panel's report concludes that events in Sri Lanka mark
a grave failure of the U.N. to adequately respond to early
warnings and to the evolving situation during the final stages
of the conflict and its aftermath, to the detriment of hundreds
of thousands of civilians and in contradiction with the
principles and responsibilities of the U.N.," the report said.
"The tone, content and objectives of UNHQ's (headquarters)
engagement with member states regarding Sri Lanka were heavily
influenced by what it perceived member states wanted to hear,
rather than by what member states needed to know if they were to
respond," the report said.
NEVER AGAIN
The panel, which was headed by Charles Petrie, a former U.N.
official, said its findings and recommendations "provide an
urgent and compelling platform for action."
"The U.N.'s failure to adequately respond to events like
those that occurred in Sri Lanka should not happen again," it
concluded. "When confronted by similar situations, the U.N. must
be able to meet a much higher standard in fulfilling its
protection and humanitarian responsibilities."
It is not the first time the world body has criticized
itself for failing to protect civilians during a conflict. The
United Nations reached similar conclusions after it failed to
act during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda and the 1995 massacre of
thousands of Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, Bosnia.
Sri Lanka's government rejects allegations that it committed
war crimes at the end of its quarter-century fight against the
separatist LTTE rebels. It also rejected suggestions in the
report that it had intimidated U.N. officials.
"No, that's nonsense," Mahinda Samarasinghe, special
representative of President Mahinda Rajapaksa on human rights,
said in Sri Lanka.
"There were no intimidations like that. How can we
intimidate (the) U.N. or U.S. ambassador or the EU ambassador
who was there, or the Japanese ambassador? These are the
personalities who represent countries which are sovereign."
