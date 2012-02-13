* Sri Lankan UN envoy was commander in war on LTTE
* Sri Lanka accused of war crimes in 2009 fighting
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Feb 13 U.N. human rights
chief Navi Pillay said on Monday that she has raised concerns in
a letter to Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon about the appointment
of a Sri Lankan army general to Ban's senior advisory panel on
peacekeeping.
Pillay's worries relate to General Shavendra Silva,
currently Sri Lanka's deputy U.N. ambassador, who commanded the
Sri Lankan army's 58th Division during the final assault against
the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in 2009.
The Indian Ocean island nation has come under pressure from
Western governments and human right groups to account for war
crimes they suspect it committed in the final phase of a 25-year
war against LTTE rebels, often called the Tamil Tigers.
After a U.N. General Assembly meeting on Syria, Pillay was
asked what she thought about General Silva's appointment to
Ban's Senior Advisory Group on Peackeeping.
"It's a matter of concern," she told reporters. "The United
Nations has very clear policies on vetting and this is part of
the work that my office does.
"We keep a list of individuals who are suspected of
committing human rights violations and I have addressed a letter
of concern to the secretary-general about this individual,"
Pillay said.
U.N. officials say that General Silva was appointed to the
advisory panel on peacekeeping by the Asia Group, which consists
of U.N. delegations from Asia and the Middle East, not by Ban
himself. Ban's spokesman did not have an immediate response to a
request for a reaction to Pillay's remarks.
A U.N.-sponsored panel said in a report that it found
"credible evidence" that the military killed tens of thousands
of civilians in the last months of Sri Lanka's war in 2009 and
that both sides committed atrocities.
General Silva is named in that report as the commander of
one of "six major battalions (that) were active in the final
stages of the war."
Sri Lanka says that report simply repeats fabricated charges
made by the Tamil Tigers' overseas networks and that its
soldiers acted in accordance with international law. The Sri
Lankan government has vowed to investigate itself.
The Sri Lankan U.N. mission did not have an immediate
response to Pillay's remarks.
Earlier this month a U.S. court dismissed a lawsuit against
General Silva filed by people who say they are relatives of
victims of Sri Lankan violence against Tamils, citing his
diplomatic immunity as Colombo's deputy U.N. envoy.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Sandra Maler)