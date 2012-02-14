* UN rights chief has misgivings about army general
* Sri Lanka accused of war crimes in 2009 fighting
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Feb 14 Sri Lanka's U.N.
mission on Tuesday dismissed as "unfair and unethical" concerns
raised by U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay about the
appointment of a Sri Lankan army general to an advisory panel on
peacekeeping.
Pillay said she had informed U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon of her misgivings about General Shavendra Silva, Sri
Lanka's deputy U.N. ambassador, who commanded the Sri Lankan
army's 58th Division during the final assault against the
Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in 2009.
"We find it difficult to understand the concerns being
articulated at present, on the basis of unconfirmed allegations
and accusations," Sri Lanka's U.N. mission said in a statement.
"This is unfair and unethical," it said. "Certainly not
consistent with any notion of fair play."
A U.N.-sponsored panel said in a report it had found
"credible evidence" that the military killed tens of thousands
of civilians in the last months of Sri Lanka's 25-year war
against the LTTE in 2009 and that both sides had committed
atrocities.
Silva is named in that report as the commander of one of
"six major battalions (that) were active in the final stages of
the war."
The Indian Ocean island nation has come under pressure from
Western governments and human right groups to account for war
crimes they suspect were committed as the army closed in on the
LTTE, who retreated to a narrow strip of coast in northeastern
Sri Lanka along with hundreds of thousands of civilians.
The U.N human rights commission maintains "a list of
individuals who are suspected of committing human rights
violations and I have addressed a letter of concern to the
secretary-general about this individual," Pillay said of Silva.
Silva was appointed to the advisory panel on peacekeeping by
the Asia Group, which consists of U.N. delegations from Asia and
the Middle East, not by Ban himself, U.N. officials have said.
"The selection of the members of the group is beyond the
secretary-general's purview," said Ban's spokesman, Martin
Nesirky. "It's a matter for member states."
Sri Lanka contends the U.N. panel's report on possible war
crimes committed by its army simply repeats fabricated charges
made by the Tamil Tigers and that its soldiers acted in
accordance with international law.
The Sri Lankan government has vowed to investigate itself.
A U.S. court this month dismissed a lawsuit against Silva
filed by people who said they were relatives of victims of Sri
Lankan violence against Tamils, citing his diplomatic immunity
as Colombo's deputy U.N. envoy.
(Editing by Christopher Wilson)