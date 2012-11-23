By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO
COLOMBO Nov 23 Sri Lanka on Friday rejected a
U.N. report that more than 70,000 civilians were unaccounted for
when its war with Tamil Tiger rebels ended in 2009, calling its
findings "erroneous and replete with conjecture and bias".
Released on Nov. 14, the report said the United Nations
failed to call proper attention to the plight of hundreds of
thousands of Sri Lankan civilians during the bloody final stage
of the three-decade war.
The report cited an earlier estimate of 40,000 civilians
killed in crossfire between government and rebel forces after
they were trapped on a sliver of coastline, and cited credible
information that over 70,000 remained "unaccounted for".
A Sri Lankan foreign ministry statement said "allegations
directed at the government ... are regrettably unsubstantiated,
erroneous and replete with conjecture and bias".
The U.N. report reinvigorated calls from human rights groups
and expatriate ethnic Tamils for an international investigation
into suspected war crimes towards the end of the conflict with
the separatist Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).
Sri Lanka's government has repeatedly rejected allegations
that it committed war crimes and also rejected suggestions in
the report that it had intimidated U.N. officials.
The war ended with the LTTE's defeat in May 2009.
The earlier U.N. report by a three-member panel headed by
former Indonesia Prosecutor General Marzuke Darusman was also
dismissed by the government of the Indian Ocean island state.
"This (new) report seems to seek to endorse the baseless and
discredited allegations in the Darusman Report, of an
exaggerated civilian casualty figure during the last stages of
the terrorist conflict, which has not been agreed upon even
among the senior U.N. officials at the time, because of the
speculative nature of the information which could not be
verified," the foreign ministry statement said.
The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR has urged Colombo to implement
the recommendations of its own official domestic investigation
calling for the prosecution of soldiers suspected of misconduct
as the war with Tamil rebels wound down.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez)