GENEVA, March 22 Sri Lanka should ensure
government troops who committed war crimes during the final
stages of its war against Tamil rebels are brought to justice,
the U.N. Human Rights Council said on Thursday.
Despite heavy lobbying by a 70-strong team from Colombo, the
Geneva-based forum adopted a resolution put forward by the
United States urging the Sri Lanka government to implement the
recommendations of an official Sri Lankan probe. That commission
called for the prosecution of soldiers guilty of misconduct.
Tens of thousands of civilians were killed in 2009 in the
final months of Sri Lanka's 25-year civil war, a United Nations
panel said last year, as government troops advanced on the
ever-shrinking northern tip of the island controlled by Tamil
forces fighting for an independent homeland.
The panel said it had credible allegations of serious
violations committed by both the government and Liberation
Tigers of Tamil Eelam, a group that was classified as a
terrorist organisation by more than 30 countries.
Sri Lanka's government has consistently denied allegations
that it targeted civilians, though it has acknowledged that some
were killed as troops advanced north.
Twenty four members of the human rights council backed the
resolution, but 15 opposed it, including Cuba, Russia and China,
who decried it as an attempt to interfere in Sri Lanka's
internal affairs. A further eight countries abstained.
U.S. Ambassador Eileen Chamberlain Donahoe told the council
the resolution was "reasonable, constructive, and carefully
tailored to the needs of the situation", but Sri Lanka's
presidential envoy on human rights said it was
counterproductive.
"After 30 long years of instability and violence we have
achieved stability and peace. We need to be given time to
further consolidate the clear progress that has been achieved in
a short period of three years," said Mahinda Samarasinghe who
led Colombo's delegation.
Minority Tamils have long complained of persecution by
successive governments dominated by the Indian Ocean island's
Sinhalese majority since independence from Britain in 1948.
Juliette De Rivero, advocacy director at Human Rights Watch
in Geneva, said the vote showed there was broad international
dissatisfaction with Sri Lanka's accountability efforts.
"Many countries have recognised that this resolution is an
important first step toward serious action to investigate the
many abuses by both sides during the conflict," she said in a
statement.
Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is a favourite
target of the pro-LTTE Tamil diaspora and rights groups, has
rejected several oft-repeated accusations including one that as
many as 40,000 civilians were killed in the final months.
