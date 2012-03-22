* U.N. Human Rights Council adopts U.S.-led resolution
* Urges Sri Lanka to act on domestic probe recommendations
* Clinton urges Colombo to hold perpetrators accountable
* Reports of Sri Lanka delegation intimidating activists
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, March 22 Sri Lanka should ensure
government troops who committed war crimes towards the end of
its war against Tamil rebels are brought to justice, the U.N.
Human Rights Council said on Thursday.
The Geneva-based forum adopted a resolution brought by the
United States urging the Sri Lanka government to implement the
recommendations of an official domestic probe. That commission
called for the prosecution of soldiers guilty of misconduct.
Twenty-four members of the 47-member forum backed the
resolution, including India, but 15 opposed it, including Cuba,
Russia and China, who decried it as an attempt to interfere in
Sri Lanka's internal affairs. Eight countries abstained.
Sri Lanka, which sent 70 officials to the Swiss city for
weeks to lobby to defeat the initiative, dismissed it as a bid
by "powerful countries" to meddle in its internal affairs.
"This is a highly selective and arbitrary process not
governed by objective norms or criteria of any kind," Foreign
Minister G.L. Peiris said in a statement issued in Colombo.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said the resolution
sent a strong signal to Sri Lanka's government that after a
27-year civil war, lasting peace can only come through true
reconciliation and holding perpetrators to account.
"We look to the government of Sri Lanka to implement the
constructive recommendations of the Lessons Learnt and
Reconciliation Commission and take the necessary measures to
address accountability," Clinton said, referring to the domestic
inquiry whose report was issued in December.
U.S. human rights ambassador Eileen Chamberlain Donahoe told
reporters: "Our view is that if there isn't some form of truth
and accounting for that scale of atrocities and casualties, you
cannot have lasting peace. You will sow the seeds of future
violence."
Tens of thousands of civilians were killed in 2009 in the
final months of Sri Lanka's 25-year civil war, a United Nations
panel said last year, as government troops advanced on the
ever-shrinking northern tip of the island controlled by Tamil
forces fighting for an independent homeland.
The U.N. panel said it had "credible allegations" that Sri
Lankan troops and the Tamil Tigers both carried out atrocities
and war crimes, and singled out the government for most of the
responsibility for the deaths.
Sri Lanka has acknowledged that some civilians were killed
in the last months of the offensive, but says the numbers cited
by the U.N. panel are vastly exaggerated. It has also said the
Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam fighters - a group classified
as a terrorist organisation by more than 30 countries - often
dressed in civilian garb, making it unclear who was a combatant.
Rights groups and the Tamil diaspora welcomed adoption of
the text which calls on Sri Lanka's government to "initiate
credible and independent actions" to ensure justice and provide
a "comprehensive action plan" detailing steps taken and planned.
REPORTS OF INTIMIDATION
Senior Western envoys voiced concern at allegations that the
Sri Lankan delegation has intimidated Sri Lankan activists at
home and abroad, including taking photos of them in Geneva.
"We've heard reports of human rights defenders here in
Geneva who have been intimidated by the Sri Lanka delegation. It
is very difficult to understand. From the outset the intention
was to support the Sri Lanka government and everything in the
resolution is about supporting their own domestic commission,"
Britain's ambassador Peter Gooderham told Reuters.
Belgium's ambassador Francois Roux, speaking on behalf of
the European Union, told the talks: "The EU would like to
express strong concern over continued reports of intimidation
and reprisals against civil society representatives in Sri Lanka
as well as in Geneva.
"Free and unhindered contact and cooperation with
individuals and civil society are indispensable for the UN and
its mechanisms to fulfill their mandates. If we let such
practices of intimidation proceed unnoticed and unaddressed, we
risk undermining the current system," he said.
Mohan Peiris, a former attorney-general of Sri Lanka who now
serves as senior legal adviser to the cabinet, and was part of
the government delegation in Geneva, dismissed the allegations.
"Absolute rubbish," Peiris told reporters.
Mahinda Samarasinghe, Sri Lanka's presidential envoy on
human rights who led the delegation, urged the Council to allow
his country more time to pursue the domestic process.
"After 30 long years of instability and violence we have
achieved stability and peace. We need to be given time to
further consolidate the clear progress that has been achieved in
a short period of three years," he said.
Minority Tamils have long complained of persecution by
successive governments dominated by the Indian Ocean island's
Sinhalese majority since independence from Britain in 1948.
"This is a positive step forward for Sri Lankans, and an
opportunity to end the longstanding impunity for human rights
violations that have marked the country for decades," Sam
Zarifi, Amnesty International's director for the Asia-Pacific
region, said in a statement.
