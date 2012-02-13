* U.S. urges Sri Lanka to implement local war crimes recommendations

* Recommendations could help genuine reconciliation- U.S.

COLOMBO Feb 13 The United States on Monday said it will urge Sri Lanka at a U.N. conference next month to implement the recommendations of an official probe that calls for prosecution of soldiers guilty of misconduct in war waged against Tamil rebels.

The Indian Ocean island nation has come under pressure from the West and right groups to account for war crimes allegedly committed in the final phase of a 25-year war against Tamil Tiger rebels.

The war ended in May 2009 with defeat of the rebels. President Mahinda Rajapaksa, while rejecting the pressure, ordered charges of abuses to be probed by a committee of Sri Lankan legal scholars.

The sweeping findings of the presidentially-appointed Lessons Learnt and Reconciliation Commission (LLRC), which touch on everything from the war's conduct to recommendations for political reconciliation, were published after submission of its 388-page report to parliament on Dec. 16.

It found the island nation's military did not deliberately target civilians but said a "considerable" number were killed in crossfire and urged the prosecution of soldiers who were guilty of misconduct. [ID: L3E7NG2IG]

Maria Otero, under secretary of state for civilian security, democracy and human rights, said Washington would support a resolution at the U.N. Human Rights Council in March calling on Sri Lanka to implement the LLRC's recommendations, on the government's time frame.

"The United State will support a resolution ... that provides an opportunity for the government of Sri Lanka to describe what it intends to do to implement the LLRC's recommendations and advanced reconciliation as well as address accountability, human rights and democracy concerns," Otero told reporters in Colombo.

Otero, at the end of a three-day visit, asked the government to explain how it will put the recommendations into effect.

"The commission ... made substantive recommendations on reconciliation, devolution of authority, de-militarization, rule of law, media freedom, disappearances and human rights violence and abuses," she said.

"If implemented (it) could contribute to genuine reconciliation and strengthening democratic institutions and some practices."

A U.N.- sponsored panel has said it has found "credible evidence" that the military killed thousands of civilians in the last months of Sri Lanka's war in 2009 and that both sides committed atrocities.

Sri Lanka says that report simply repeats charges made by the Tamil Tigers' overseas networks and that the government says are fabricated, and that its soldiers acted in accordance with international law. It vowed to investigate itself via the LLRC.

Sri Lanka has a long history of government probes which have failed to bring anyone to book for atrocities, a fact rights groups cited in refusing an LLRC invitation to testify.

Despite Sri Lanka facing Western calls for an external investigation, the U.S., India and other countries have said credible action based on the findings of the LLRC, along with political concessions to minorities including Tamils, would obviate the need for an outside probe. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Roger Atwood)