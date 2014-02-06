SYDNEY Feb 6 Government forces were behind most
of the alleged war crimes in the final bloody months of Sri
Lanka's 26-year civil war and may have systematically destroyed
evidence of mass killings, according to a new Australian report.
The report by Australia's Public Interest Advocacy Centre
Ltd, a non-profit policy group, detailed witness accounts of
potential war crimes such as deliberate artillery attacks on
hospitals, rape, torture, sexual violence and the murder of
Tamil Tiger fighters who had surrendered.
"Although violations were committed by both sides, the
evidentiary material indicates that members of the Sri Lankan
Security Forces (SFs) perpetrated the vast majority of alleged
crimes during the investigation period," the report said.
It said Sri Lankan command and control structures were so
well-established that, if the charges were proven in a court, it
could lead to the conviction of senior military commanders and
Sri Lankan government officials.
The "Island of Impunity" report, under the Centre's
International Crimes Evidence Project (ICEP), also cited witness
accounts that torture, sexual violence and enforced
disappearance continue in part today, perpetrated by the SFs on
the civilian population.
The new report comes as the United States plans to table a
U.N. human rights resolution in March against Sri Lanka, putting
new pressure on Colombo to address war crimes allegations.
Sri Lanka has rejected calls for an international inquiry.
More than 100,000 people were killed in the war between the
Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and government troops in
the 1983-2009 conflict. Thousands, mainly from the Tamil ethnic
minority, are still unaccounted for or missing.
A U.N. panel has said around 40,000 mainly Tamil civilians
died in the ferocious final months of the conflict, but Sri
Lanka has disputed that figure. Both sides committed atrocities
but army shelling killed most victims, the U.N. panel said.
Separatist Tamil Tiger rebels were renowned for the use of
child solders and suicide bombings. The new report said the
Tigers recruited boys possibly as young as 15 to fight.
"The ICEP investigation reveals some of the gravest crimes
under international humanitarian law and demands
accountability," said John Ralston, chairman of ICEP's Committee
of Experts.
The report said recent new testimony from an unidentified
witness alleged Sri Lankan security forces destroyed forensic
evidence after the conflict.
"This witness has alleged that scores of civilian mass
burial sites were systematically destroyed after the conflict,"
it said. "This highlights the urgent need for an internationally
mandated investigation."
