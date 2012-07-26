By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO, July 26
COLOMBO, July 26 Sri Lanka said on Thursday it
would take as long as five years to try people accused of
carrying out atrocities at the end of its three-decade civil
war, as part of a national action plan that was quickly derided
by opposition critics.
The government has faced international condemnation over its
civil rights record, particularly over its final military
campaign against separatist Tamil Tigers that the United Nations
said killed tens of thousands of civilians in 2009.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa's government has rejected U.N.
calls for an international investigation into the reported
atrocities and appointed a Sri Lankan commission a year after
the end of the conflict to run its own probe.
The government had already said it would follow the
recommendations by the Lessons Learnt and Reconciliation
Commission (LLRC). On Thursday it released a timetable (link.reuters.com/gem69s)
laying out when it would put the recommendations into effect.
First on the list was a plan giving military authorities a
year to complete investigations into reports of the killings of
civilians. That was followed by another two years to draw up
prosecutions and another two years to take them through the
court system.
"Complex issues are here. We need to look at those things
very carefully and objectively ... We ... are trying to take
this forward, taking the LLRC recommendations very seriously,"
Lalith Weeratunga, the president's secretary who headed the team
that drew up the action plan, told journalists.
Opposition politicians said they suspected the new plan was
a ploy to reduce international scrutiny.
"The government is violating human rights domestically but
just issuing reports to mislead the international community,"
said Vijitha Herath, a Marxist opposition parliamentarian.
Kusal Perera, a government critic and director of the Centre
for Social Democracy, called the action plan a "total bluff" and
said the government had already failed to follow through on a
number of the commission's recommendations.
"They say they have already implemented independent
commissions, but nothing has happened," he told Reuters,
referring to the LLRC recommendations on establishing
independent police and public service commissions.
Slow progress of rolling out the LLRC's 285 recommendations
prompted a U.N. resolution in March which said Sri Lanka should
ensure government troops who committed war crimes should be
brought to justice.
In May the island nation's government released from prison
opposition politician and former army chief Sarath Fonseka, a
move welcomed by Washington, which considered him a political
prisoner.
Rights groups have long accused the Rajapaksa government of
suppressing press freedom and carrying out abductions. Rajapaksa
and his government say such reports are politically motivated.
(Additional reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)