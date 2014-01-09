* U.S. embassy tweet about war angers Sri Lankan military
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Jan 9 The U.S. embassy in Colombo
posted a photograph on Twitter on Thursday which it said showed
a site where the Sri Lankan army killed hundreds of families
towards the end of the civil war in 2009, prompting an angry
response from the military.
The final few months of the 26-year conflict were by far the
bloodiest, and the government and Liberation Tigers of Tamil
Eelam (LTTE) rebels blame each other for the deaths of tens of
thousands of mainly Tamil civilians.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa's government, which ended the
war in May 2009 by crushing the rebellion, is sensitive to
criticism at a time of growing international pressure to
investigate allegations of war crimes by the armed forces.
The United Nations has called on Sri Lanka to punish those
in the military who were involved in atrocities, and a summit of
Commonwealth leaders in the capital Colombo in November was
overshadowed by the dispute.
On its twitter account, the U.S. Embassy in Colombo posted a
picture of Stephen Rapp, Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes
Issues at the State Department, and U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka
Michele Sison at a site where 2009 clashes took place.
It is accompanied with the words: "St Anthany's Ground -
site of Jan 2009 killing of hundreds of families by army
shelling".
Rapp is on a fact-finding mission to northern areas of Sri
Lanka where the fighting was concentrated.
Military spokesman Ruwan Wanigasooriya said the claim was
baseless and the embassy tweeted "without verifying the facts".
"It appears they are trying to justify their claim and
create a situation (leading to) an international probe."
HUNDREDS PROTEST OUTSIDE EMBASSY
British Prime Minister David Cameron said during the
Commonwealth summit that he would push for an international
inquiry into allegations of war crimes if Sri Lanka did not
conclude an independent investigation by March.
Wanigasooriya said the area where the photograph was taken
was used by Tamil Tiger rebels to hand over dead bodies, and
rebels would have considered it safe because it was not shelled.
Karunatilake Amunugama, secretary to the Foreign Ministry,
said the government would seek clarification from the U.S.
embassy on Friday.
The tweet came hours after hundreds of people linked to
Rajapaksa's ruling coalition protested in front of the embassy
against Rapp's visit to the north.
Asked about the contents of the tweet, a senior official at
the U.S. embassy said Rapp and Sison toured a number of sites
from the final months of the conflict and met many survivors.
"These are among the reports we heard and that is why
credible, independent investigations must take place," the
official told Reuters, declining to be named.
Separatist Tamil Tiger rebels renowned for suicide bombings
battled government forces from 1983. Rights groups and witnesses
say the worst atrocities occurred at the end of the war.
A United Nations panel has said around 40,000 mainly Tamil
civilians died in the final few months. Both sides committed
atrocities, but army shelling killed most victims, it concluded.
The government has rejected calls for an international
inquiry and said repeated requests from overseas were to please
the large Tamil diaspora in the West. The government says Sri
Lanka is on the way to reconciliation, aided by economic growth.
