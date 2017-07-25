FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
SRP cuts margin forecast on marketing investments, storage costs
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Axis Bank sees progress on bad loans, smaller decline in profits
Earnings
Axis Bank sees progress on bad loans, smaller decline in profits
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
Indonesia
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 25, 2017 / 5:30 PM / 13 hours ago

SRP cuts margin forecast on marketing investments, storage costs

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - French online retailer SRP Group nudged down its annual margin forecast on Tuesday after reporting a steep drop in first-half core earnings.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 30.8 percent to 10.9 million euros ($12.7 million) for the first six months of the year.

SRP forecast an annual core operating margin (EBITDA) in the 5.5-6.0 percent range, down from the over 6.0 percent it had stated previously, as it sees higher marketing investments and storage costs in the second half of the year.

The operator of webshops such as showroomprive.com maintained its 2017 revenue targets, however, and also left 2020 guidance unchanged. ($1 = 0.8581 euros) (Reporting by Camille Raynaud; Editing by Adrian Croft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.