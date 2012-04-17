* Offer price includes $38 mln acquired cash

* Deal at 38.5 pct premium to SRS' stock Monday close

* Offer values SRS at $9.50 per share

* Acquisition to add to DTS proforma profit immediately

* SRS shares jump 35 percent

April 17 Audio technology company DTS Inc said it will buy SRS Labs Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $148 million including acquired cash, to expand its portfolio of audio-related patents and trademarks.

SRS shares, which have plunged 85 percent since their lofty levels more than a decade ago, rose 35 percent to $9.27 in early morning trade on Tuesday.

DTS -- which specializes in surround sound for DVD players, home theater and car audios systems -- will gain I nternet audio t e chnology through its purchase of SRS, which counts Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and Sharp Corp among its customers.

As computing increasingly shifts to smartphones and tablets , c ompanies are scrambling to monetize their intellectual property through license pacts and patent sales.

Google struck a deal for Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc last year to gain access to one of the mobile phone industry's largest patent libraries, months after losing out to Apple, Microsoft and others in an auction for bankrupt Nortel's assets.

DTS' offer, which values SRS at $9.50 per share, is 38.5 percent higher than the stock's close on Monday.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter, will immediately add to DTS' profit, excluding acquisition costs, the company said on a conference call. It will add to GAAP results by 2013.

The cash and stock components will each equal 50 percent of the total amount paid by DTS, the companies said in a statement.

DTS will finance the cash portion of the acquisition through existing cash balances and a new credit facility.

The deal has the support of SRS' Chief Executive Thomas Yuen, who along with his family and affiliates is the company's top shareholder, with a 20 percent stake.

Centerview Partners LLC acted as DTS' financial adviser, while Covert & Co advised SRS on financial matters.