Sept 17 SRV Yhtiot Oyj

* Says Okhta Mall shopping centre under construction in St. Petersburg and Sberbank have signed 112.9 million euro loan agreement

* Says the loan agreement is for financing the shopping centre investment

* Says SRV's direct ownership of Okhta Mall project is 45 percent