RPT-UPDATE 2-China's shadow banking rebounds in March, household loans surge despite curbs
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
Oct 21 Srv Yhtiot Oyj :
* Says will build two apartment towers and a trading centre in Espoo
* Says the higher tower is planned to be finished in summer 2017 and the lower one in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
* Other major bondholders expected to greenlight proposal (Adds background, Daewoo sale plan)