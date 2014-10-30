Oct 30 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* SRV chosen to be project management contractor in building Tampere University's hospital

* Total costs of the building are estimated at 200 million euros

* Works are estimated to begin in 2015 and end in 2017-2019