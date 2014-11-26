Nov 26 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Says Executive Vice President, CFO Hannu Linnoinen takes medical leave of absence

* CFO Hannu Linnoinen will start his medical leave of absence as of Dec. 1

* Says Ilkka Pitkänen will start at SRV as of Dec. 1, 2014

* Says Pitkänen has previously worked as CFO at Fiskars Plc