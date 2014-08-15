BRIEF-Trump wants tax plan to cut corporate rate to 15 pct- WSJ
* Trump wants tax plan to cut corporate rate to 15 percent - WSJ, citing a source Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2pYktdO
Aug 15 SRV Yhtiot Oyj : * To close its south-east Finland unit * Says SRV will close its regional unit located in Lappeenranta, as of 1
September 2014 * Says the unit includes 22 employees who will be offered work in the group's
other units * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Trump wants tax plan to cut corporate rate to 15 percent - WSJ, citing a source Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2pYktdO
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version published on 21 April, which incorrectly stated Kazkommertsbank's and Halyk Bank's ratings. Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kazakhstan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on Kazakhstan's senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB'. The Short-Term Foreign- and Loca