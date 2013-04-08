* Syndications ease as funding rates normalise

* Drop in fee-paying business hits dealers' P&L

* Italy and Netherlands charge ahead as redemptions loom

By John Geddie

LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - Bond issuance from sovereign, supranational and agency issuers has fallen USD66bn in the first quarter of 2013 versus the same time period last year, according to HSBC research.

The decline from USD364bn to USD298bn has been accentuated by a 38% reduction in issuance from agencies, while supranationals have declined a fraction and sovereigns remain unchanged.

"What we are seeing is a return to a more normalised funding schedule," said Ulrik Ross, head of public sector DCM at HSBC.

"In Q1 2012, after the spread-widening and volume-slowdown at the end of 2011, issuers were nervous that markets would be less available than in previous years and therefore felt they needed to front-load their programmes. This year, there has been a much more stable backdrop."

SYNDICATIONS EASE

The decline has been most evident in syndicated markets, where some of the heaviest issuers have eased back on their funding rate significantly.

German development bank KfW, which has a full-year funding programme of between EUR70bn and EUR75bn, reached 34% of its target at the end of Q1, well shy of the 46% issued last year.

Similarly, the EIB, which aims to raise EUR70bn this year, has issued 45% of that amount, versus the 63% issued over the same period in 2012.

In fact, of the supra and agency issuers with the 10 largest funding programmes, only Norway's Kommunalbanken (KBN) and Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG) and are ahead of their 2012 run rate.

The most sizeable drop, however, comes from French agency Cades, which has raised 26% of its medium to long-term funding requirement for 2013, in comparison to the 95% it had already banked by this time last year.

This could have been an even greater drop, had Cades not managed to squeeze in its first euro benchmark of the year - a EUR2.5bn 5yr - just days before markets shut for Easter.

Most of the other French agencies that feature in the HSBC report - AFD, Unedic, RFF, CDC - are also significantly behind on last year's levels, with OSEO the only one ahead.

The other notable decline is from German bad banks FMS and EAA, where Q1 issuance levels have fallen from 78% to 34%, and 100% to 30%, respectively.

FEES DRY UP

The fact that fee-paying syndicated business has dried up among these issuers in Q1 does not bode well for the P&L for many desks across the Street.

"Some banks will definitely be feeling the pinch, with certain clients not syndicating nearly as much as they had by this time last year," said one syndicate manager.

"On the plus side, there have been fewer ugly transactions so far this year, which has helped things."

Some new syndicated sovereign deals, specifically from peripheral countries returning to markets after long absences, have also proved a welcome source of new revenue this year.

Auctions, however, in which dealers do not earn fees and are obliged to buy bonds, often below the market rate, remain the issuance method of choice for this borrower group.

COPING WELL

The eurozone's sovereign issuers have coped admirably with their sizeable funding programmes this year. Italy and the Netherlands are leading the pack, having raised 44% and 42% of their respective full-year targets.

Finland, however, is lagging behind, having raised just 9% of its funding programme by the end of Q1, according to HSBC research.

April is set to be a testing month for these sovereigns, with just shy of EUR100bn of bond redemptions due, as well as around EUR20bn of coupon payments.

Of course, on the flip side, the refinancing of maturing paper should top up liquidity in SSA markets, which has slowly ebbed since January.

EFSF, for instance, which issued a EUR6bn 7yr and EUR5bn 5yr in January, was only able to raise an underwhelming EUR3bn with a 3yr sale in February, and following that slip resorted to taps. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Philip Wright)