* Syndications ease as funding rates normalise
* Drop in fee-paying business hits dealers' P&L
* Italy and Netherlands charge ahead as redemptions loom
By John Geddie
LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - Bond issuance from sovereign,
supranational and agency issuers has fallen USD66bn in the first
quarter of 2013 versus the same time period last year, according
to HSBC research.
The decline from USD364bn to USD298bn has been accentuated
by a 38% reduction in issuance from agencies, while
supranationals have declined a fraction and sovereigns remain
unchanged.
"What we are seeing is a return to a more normalised funding
schedule," said Ulrik Ross, head of public sector DCM at HSBC.
"In Q1 2012, after the spread-widening and volume-slowdown
at the end of 2011, issuers were nervous that markets would be
less available than in previous years and therefore felt they
needed to front-load their programmes. This year, there has been
a much more stable backdrop."
SYNDICATIONS EASE
The decline has been most evident in syndicated markets,
where some of the heaviest issuers have eased back on their
funding rate significantly.
German development bank KfW, which has a full-year funding
programme of between EUR70bn and EUR75bn, reached 34% of its
target at the end of Q1, well shy of the 46% issued last year.
Similarly, the EIB, which aims to raise EUR70bn this year,
has issued 45% of that amount, versus the 63% issued over the
same period in 2012.
In fact, of the supra and agency issuers with the 10 largest
funding programmes, only Norway's Kommunalbanken (KBN) and Bank
Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG) and are ahead of their 2012 run
rate.
The most sizeable drop, however, comes from French agency
Cades, which has raised 26% of its medium to long-term funding
requirement for 2013, in comparison to the 95% it had already
banked by this time last year.
This could have been an even greater drop, had Cades not
managed to squeeze in its first euro benchmark of the year - a
EUR2.5bn 5yr - just days before markets shut for Easter.
Most of the other French agencies that feature in the HSBC
report - AFD, Unedic, RFF, CDC - are also significantly behind
on last year's levels, with OSEO the only one ahead.
The other notable decline is from German bad banks FMS and
EAA, where Q1 issuance levels have fallen from 78% to 34%, and
100% to 30%, respectively.
FEES DRY UP
The fact that fee-paying syndicated business has dried up
among these issuers in Q1 does not bode well for the P&L for
many desks across the Street.
"Some banks will definitely be feeling the pinch, with
certain clients not syndicating nearly as much as they had by
this time last year," said one syndicate manager.
"On the plus side, there have been fewer ugly transactions
so far this year, which has helped things."
Some new syndicated sovereign deals, specifically from
peripheral countries returning to markets after long absences,
have also proved a welcome source of new revenue this year.
Auctions, however, in which dealers do not earn fees and are
obliged to buy bonds, often below the market rate, remain the
issuance method of choice for this borrower group.
COPING WELL
The eurozone's sovereign issuers have coped admirably with
their sizeable funding programmes this year. Italy and the
Netherlands are leading the pack, having raised 44% and 42% of
their respective full-year targets.
Finland, however, is lagging behind, having raised just 9%
of its funding programme by the end of Q1, according to HSBC
research.
April is set to be a testing month for these sovereigns,
with just shy of EUR100bn of bond redemptions due, as well as
around EUR20bn of coupon payments.
Of course, on the flip side, the refinancing of maturing
paper should top up liquidity in SSA markets, which has slowly
ebbed since January.
EFSF, for instance, which issued a EUR6bn 7yr and EUR5bn 5yr
in January, was only able to raise an underwhelming EUR3bn with
a 3yr sale in February, and following that slip resorted to
taps.
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Philip Wright)