LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - A ramp up in agency and
supranational issuance in euros in the first quarter is unlikely
to mark a permanent shift in market dynamics, and supply will
continue to be driven by arbitrage opportunities, market
participants said this week.
Kommunalbanken priced a debut euro transaction this week,
the latest in a string of borrowers that have accessed the
single currency in recent months.
Typically, agencies and supranationals have relied heavily
on the dollar market for funding as it tends to offer better
borrowing costs. But that advantage has been eroded by a much
less negative euro/dollar basis swap, and now in some cases euro
funding levels are on a par with costs in dollars. This has
allowed borrowers to access a different investor base without
having to pay up for the privilege.
According to Thomson Reuters data, agency and supranational
issuance in euros has grown from US$80.4bn-equivalent in the
first quarter of last year to US$100.8bn in Q1 2014. Meanwhile,
US dollar volumes have dropped to US$101.3bn versus US$102.9bn
in the first quarter of last year.
But whether the pick-up in issuance follows the pattern seen
in corporates remains to be seen. The share of non-European
corporates euro issuance has risen to 22% this year versus 14%
in 2013, and 9% in both 2011 and 2010.
"These are niche opportunities" said a banker who worked on
the KBN bond, echoing another banker who said she didn't see a
great influx of new debut euro deals.
DEEP MARKET
But while arbitrage is likely to remain the key driver,
there is real depth of demand waiting to be accessed in euros.
"The euro market is so large that it can envelope quite a
lot more supply," said a syndicate banker who worked on two of
the debut deals seen recently. He added that increased issuance
by normally dollar funders won't make a dent in euro markets.
"Investor demand for the household names like KfW will stay
the same, but these new euro issuers offer eurozone investors a
type of asset they have not been able to access before," he
said.
For Kommunalbanken, this was a real impetus to do the trade.
"The euro deal was a strategic move, we decided last year to
expand into euros in 2014. We now feel our funding program is
large enough to build curves in both US dollar and euros," said
Thomas Moller, head of funding and IR at Kommunalbanken.
He added that the order book for the bond had a range of
investors the issuer would not normally see in the dollar
market, including European banks, official institutions and
asset managers, while the deal also saw more interest from
Benelux and UK accounts.
