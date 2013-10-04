* Supras and agencies must make pick-ups more alluring
* Key central bank investors sidelined amid volatility
* Bank pressure to raise fees could also affect spreads
LONDON, Oct 4 (IFR) - Supranationals and agencies will have
to accept higher relative funding costs compared to their
sovereign backers in the coming months as rising rates start to
dull investor appetite for spread products.
Scant order books and heavy secondary trading in recent
deals are already starting to demonstrate the absence of key
accounts, and with rates on an upwards trajectory, borrowers
will have to make their products more appealing to ensure they
are able to offload their funding programmes next year.
"As rates rise, these issuers are going to have to shift
their pricing to encourage demand," said Matthew Cairns, senior
credit strategist at AXA Investment Managers.
"Spreads will have to change and adjust over time as we go
back to the new normal."
This trend has already started to appear in longer-dated
debt as investors look to shed interest rate risk in the wake of
a sell-off in government securities precipitated by the US
Federal Reserve's plans to taper its quantitative easing
programme.
Europe's largest supranational issuer, the European
Investment Bank, issued a new EUR3bn 2% April 2023 EARN in June
at a spread of 49.2bp over the 1.5% February 2023 Bund. Those
bonds are currently bid around 7bp wider at a spread of 56bp.
"You see widening of spreads if there is a huge move in
rates, because quite simply investors try to shed duration if
rates are going higher. The SSA space is less liquid than
governments, so there is a bigger impact," said Josef Prokes,
portfolio manager at Blackrock Fixed Income.
At the short end, however, this spread adjustment has not
yet set in, and some quasi-sovereign bonds have even
outperformed their government guarantors.
For instance, Europe's largest agency, German development
bank KfW, issued a new five-year benchmark in June at a spread
of 30.2bp over the OBL 0.25% April 2018. After pricing, the
spread between the two securities tightened to around 23bp until
mid-August, but has since gapped out to around 30bp, indicating
that the outperformance might not last.
"If yields stabilise at very different levels from where we
are now, then we will have to see more spread because the
liquidity premium is something that is a percentage of the
outright yield," said Marie-Anne Allier, head of euro aggregate
fixed income at Amundi.
"The front end is probably more susceptible to some
re-pricing in the short term because we have seen tremendously
tight levels over the past 12-18 months given investors were
expecting rates to remain low for a long time," added Prokes at
Blackrock.
PRICE SENSITIVE
This underlying rates volatility is making investors much
more price sensitive, and issuers should heed the warnings of
recent failures.
The African Development Bank, which issued a USD1bn
five-year bond back in January offering a 20.45bp pick-up to US
Treasuries, came unstuck last week despite a more generously
priced five-year.
The bonds were offered at mid-swaps plus 6bp, which equated
to a 24.1bp pick-up to Treasuries. But even this was not
sufficient to attract enough investor demand.
Meanwhile, the pullback from a number of emerging markets
central bank investors in US dollar debt sales as they fight to
prop up their ailing currencies has also impacted deals.
Bank treasury demand has, till now, helped to stem this tide
with incoming liquidity coverage regulation forcing them to buy
high-quality assets.
This demand is finite, however, with research by ratings
agency Fitch back in June concluding that banks in the UK,
Germany and France may already be hitting saturation point.
"Some banks are concluding they now have too much
liquidity," said Bridget Gandy, managing director in the
financial institutions group at Fitch. "The crisis mentality is
ebbing and the pressure is on to increase profitability, and
we're going to see some selling out of low-yield liquid assets."
Lower-yielding government bonds will be trimmed first, but
the more expensive quasi sovereign names could also start to
feel the effects of waning interest from these investors.
FEE PRESSURE
Aside from the demand dynamics, pressure to hike up fees
could also affect spreads.
"If issuers relent to bank demands for higher fees, then
this is also going to affect their funding levels because they
will pass the costs straight through to the investor," said
Cairns at AXA IM.
Fees have dropped 2.5 cents across the curve since 2010,
much to the chagrin of bankers, although they are still above
pre-crisis levels.
Deal originators covering supranational and sub-sovereign
clients complain about the lack of profitability in the sector,
given the punitive asymmetric swap agreements and sparse
secondary trading.
"Issuance from sovereign, supranational and agency clients
counts for around 60% of total volumes in a fixed income
franchise, but just around 10% of total profits. It's
increasingly hard to make a business case for it," said one head
of SSA origination.
