LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - Two public sector transaction got
caught in the intense market volatility that gripped the dollar
market on Wednesday, ending a smooth run for borrowers and
leading bankers to say that new issue concessions will have to
increase.
With the exception of one deal for OeKB priced at the end of
September, public sector issuers have had a clear run in the
dollar market since it reopened at the end of August, raising
billions at very tight prices.
However, momentum on new five-year trades for Kommunalbanken
and Land NRW completely stalled on
Wednesday after Treasuries returned to the kind of price action
not seen since the financial crisis. Both US$1bn trades ended
short of full subscription as a result.
"We had seen a pick-up of volatility in recent days but no
one could have predicted what happened on Wednesday," an SSA
syndicate banker said. "We had good demand going into Wednesday
but lost momentum as volatility took hold which impacted
incremental demand."
"The market has been so good this year that people have
forgotten how volatile things can get," a senior debt capital
markets banker added. "This volatility sidelined some investors
but the accounts that had already committed to the trade did not
drop out."
The intra-day move in five-year US treasuries was enormous,
with yields plummeting from 1.47% to as low as 1.12% and then
bouncing back to 1.25%. 10-year yields dropped from 2.22% to
1.87%, but ended the day just above 2%.
The volatility was such that the mere pricing of the trades
proved difficult. "We were scrambling and re-running our pricing
models because things were changing so much and we were racing
against the clock," one lead manager on Kommunalbanken said.
A similar story applied to Land NRW where pricing took
longer than had been expected.
Lead managers defended their decisions to pull the trigger
on the issues on Tuesday despite an already weak tone.
"The market was a bit iffy but that's not necessarily bad
for you in SSA," one said. "If anything, a Treasury rally means
that some investors are looking at SSA to pick-up a bit of yield
and it's normally a scenario that creates demand."
PAY UP
Market participants now say that issuers will have to pay
bigger concessions to get deals done. "As far as SSA is
concerned, I am not concerned about demand, it's all about
concession. Issuers won't be able to price their transaction on
the screws like they have done for a big part of the year," the
syndicate banker said. "The more worrying impact is likely to be
on the riskier parts of the market like emerging markets or
high-yield."
New issue premiums have been very tight since the market
restarted, with borrowers pricing either flat or a mere 1bp to
2bp back of their curves, leaving little wiggle room for
investors. While performance had been strong in the early days
of September, this has recently changed.
The banker added that unless there was a complete reversal
in the market tone, it would likely remain shut in the coming
days.
That should not be a concern for most public sector issuers,
however, as many are either completely funded, or not far off
completing their programmes.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Banker)