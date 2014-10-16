LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - Two public sector transaction got caught in the intense market volatility that gripped the dollar market on Wednesday, ending a smooth run for borrowers and leading bankers to say that new issue concessions will have to increase.

With the exception of one deal for OeKB priced at the end of September, public sector issuers have had a clear run in the dollar market since it reopened at the end of August, raising billions at very tight prices.

However, momentum on new five-year trades for Kommunalbanken and Land NRW completely stalled on Wednesday after Treasuries returned to the kind of price action not seen since the financial crisis. Both US$1bn trades ended short of full subscription as a result.

"We had seen a pick-up of volatility in recent days but no one could have predicted what happened on Wednesday," an SSA syndicate banker said. "We had good demand going into Wednesday but lost momentum as volatility took hold which impacted incremental demand."

"The market has been so good this year that people have forgotten how volatile things can get," a senior debt capital markets banker added. "This volatility sidelined some investors but the accounts that had already committed to the trade did not drop out."

The intra-day move in five-year US treasuries was enormous, with yields plummeting from 1.47% to as low as 1.12% and then bouncing back to 1.25%. 10-year yields dropped from 2.22% to 1.87%, but ended the day just above 2%.

The volatility was such that the mere pricing of the trades proved difficult. "We were scrambling and re-running our pricing models because things were changing so much and we were racing against the clock," one lead manager on Kommunalbanken said.

A similar story applied to Land NRW where pricing took longer than had been expected.

Lead managers defended their decisions to pull the trigger on the issues on Tuesday despite an already weak tone.

"The market was a bit iffy but that's not necessarily bad for you in SSA," one said. "If anything, a Treasury rally means that some investors are looking at SSA to pick-up a bit of yield and it's normally a scenario that creates demand."

PAY UP

Market participants now say that issuers will have to pay bigger concessions to get deals done. "As far as SSA is concerned, I am not concerned about demand, it's all about concession. Issuers won't be able to price their transaction on the screws like they have done for a big part of the year," the syndicate banker said. "The more worrying impact is likely to be on the riskier parts of the market like emerging markets or high-yield."

New issue premiums have been very tight since the market restarted, with borrowers pricing either flat or a mere 1bp to 2bp back of their curves, leaving little wiggle room for investors. While performance had been strong in the early days of September, this has recently changed.

The banker added that unless there was a complete reversal in the market tone, it would likely remain shut in the coming days.

That should not be a concern for most public sector issuers, however, as many are either completely funded, or not far off completing their programmes. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Banker)