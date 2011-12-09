(Refile to change maturity on EFSF T-Bill)
LONDON, Dec 9 (IFR) - Sovereign, supranational and
agency borrowers are facing an uphill struggle to refinance in
2012, as markets remain unconvinced that the latest actions from
policymakers and the European Central Bank are enough to stem
the euro zone debt crisis.
Market trepidation over the coming first quarter is at an
all time high because of the sheer volume of funding required.
That's the period when the bulk of funding for all issuers and
especially SSAs traditionally takes place.
SSA issuers need to raise up to EUR400bn in the first
quarter alone, based on previous supply volumes and bank
estimates, and that excludes additional issuance from the euro
zone European Financial Stability Facility rescue fund.
"The supras and agencies have had it easy for a very long
time, and this is the first time in many of these funding
officials' careers that their institutions' creditworthiness is
being questioned," said a senior DCM banker.
Issuers are equally concerned.
"I am really pessimistic about next year and I am really
concerned about funding. If the market stays like it is right
now, I foresee a very difficult start to 2012," said a head of
funding at a frequent issuer.
"Everyone will try to rush and get out as soon as possible
and this could make life very difficult."
POST SUMMIT TEST
The first post EU Summit test will come next week when Italy
tries to auction up to EUR3bn of 2016s and Spain attempts to
take up to EUR4bn in 2016, 2012 and 2020 maturities.
Supranational and agencies raised just under
EUR70bn-equivalent in January 2011, according to Barclays
research. By the end of the first quarter, issuance was just
short of EUR175bn compared to the EUR201.6bn sold in the
remainder of the year.
Royal Bank of Scotland credit analysts are forecasting euro
sovereign area issuance of EUR824bn in 2012, of which around
EUR225bn is likely to be printed in the first quarter.
In addition, the EUR24bn that the EFSF needs to raise for
Portugal and Ireland in 2012 could almost double to EUR45bn
depending on what Greece needs -- and all that just as investors
have become increasingly wary about the fund.
"When you're buying EFSF paper, you don't know exactly what
you're buying, so it's very difficult for investors to commit
long-term money to that fund," said Raphael Gallardo, head of
macroeconomic research at AXA Investment Managers.
To counteract volatile bond markets, the EFSF has launched a
short-term funding programme and plans to issue up to EUR2bn of
three-month bills on Dec 12 via the Bundesbank. However, its
long-term funding requirements will remain a challenge.
"As long as we don't have a clear view of what will be the
financing mechanism framework for the EFSF and what it will be
doing with the proceeds on its asset side, the market is rightly
sceptical about buying long-term paper," said Gallardo.
CHANGING MODELS
The negative backdrop is complicated further by potential
ratings downgrades for the entire Eurozone public sector by
Standard & Poors.
"Next year won't be easy for anybody and there will be
uncertainty and turbulence. The current situation is worse than
2008," said another senior funding official.
Three years ago the threat was a banking sector collapse,
but countries still had plenty of firepower. Now everybody is
under pressure, and banks are unable or unwilling to perform the
function of distributing bonds in the way that they have
previously done.
"These are real questions about getting programmes done,"
said the head of SSA at a large European bank.
Bankers agree that the big issuers cannot take a back seat.
They have to think about what is happening to their spreads and
come up with a strategy.
"What are the day-by-day tactics to achieving targets?" one
funding official said.
Relief could come from the biggest non-sovereign issuers --
KfW and EIB -- who have already indicated to dealers they are
paring their borrowing requirements.
"The bid offer spreads in the secondary market are huge, and
this makes it almost impossible for banks to know where to price
a new deal," said the funding official.
Funding models could return to those seen a decade ago when
initial bond sizes were smaller and then gradually increased at
later stages via taps, said the banker. Benchmark-sized deals of
around EUR5bn would be tough sells in volatile market conditions
and intermediaries also have restraints on balance sheets.
"Primary dealers will not return with balance sheet size to
aid smooth debt distribution," said analysts at RBS.
"2012 will be the year where either external funding is
necessary for Italy and Spain, or the ECB balance sheet is
deployed in huge size."
Officials believe that primary dealers will scale back
over-bidding at auctions because the costs involved of having
those bonds on their books has increased.
Banks have also faced a dramatic rise in costs and
difficulty in sourcing debt finance. This has dramatically
altered with the ECB's introduction of a three-year term repo.
Now that PSI under the ESM has been ruled out, what is to
stop a bank treasurer from backing up the truck with peripheral
bonds yielding 6-7%? said one banker.
But that would be a brave policy given the EBA rule on
marking-to-market sovereign risk exposure and uncertainty that
the ECB's SMP will cap yields.
DOLLAR WORRY
SSA investors are still in a state of shock following the
sudden seven-notch downgrade by Moody's of Eksportfinans into
sub-investment grade.
"The whole Eksportfinans situation is a terrible mess and by
not making a statement, the Norwegian government has made life
very difficult for the like of Kommunalbanken and SEK...(and)
also other implicitly guaranteed issuers," said one banker
That could further impact borrowers' ability to raise money
in the dollar market.
"For those who are not SEC registered and just have 144A
documentation, it might be more difficulty to sell paper,
especially into the US."
The dollar market is a vital source of liquidity for SSA
issuers. In 2011, 33% of their funding was done in the currency.
