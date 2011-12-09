(Refile to change maturity on EFSF T-Bill)

By Helene Durand and Alex Chambers

LONDON, Dec 9 (IFR) - Sovereign, supranational and agency borrowers are facing an uphill struggle to refinance in 2012, as markets remain unconvinced that the latest actions from policymakers and the European Central Bank are enough to stem the euro zone debt crisis.

Market trepidation over the coming first quarter is at an all time high because of the sheer volume of funding required. That's the period when the bulk of funding for all issuers and especially SSAs traditionally takes place.

SSA issuers need to raise up to EUR400bn in the first quarter alone, based on previous supply volumes and bank estimates, and that excludes additional issuance from the euro zone European Financial Stability Facility rescue fund.

"The supras and agencies have had it easy for a very long time, and this is the first time in many of these funding officials' careers that their institutions' creditworthiness is being questioned," said a senior DCM banker.

Issuers are equally concerned.

"I am really pessimistic about next year and I am really concerned about funding. If the market stays like it is right now, I foresee a very difficult start to 2012," said a head of funding at a frequent issuer.

"Everyone will try to rush and get out as soon as possible and this could make life very difficult."

POST SUMMIT TEST

The first post EU Summit test will come next week when Italy tries to auction up to EUR3bn of 2016s and Spain attempts to take up to EUR4bn in 2016, 2012 and 2020 maturities.

Supranational and agencies raised just under EUR70bn-equivalent in January 2011, according to Barclays research. By the end of the first quarter, issuance was just short of EUR175bn compared to the EUR201.6bn sold in the remainder of the year.

Royal Bank of Scotland credit analysts are forecasting euro sovereign area issuance of EUR824bn in 2012, of which around EUR225bn is likely to be printed in the first quarter.

In addition, the EUR24bn that the EFSF needs to raise for Portugal and Ireland in 2012 could almost double to EUR45bn depending on what Greece needs -- and all that just as investors have become increasingly wary about the fund.

"When you're buying EFSF paper, you don't know exactly what you're buying, so it's very difficult for investors to commit long-term money to that fund," said Raphael Gallardo, head of macroeconomic research at AXA Investment Managers.

To counteract volatile bond markets, the EFSF has launched a short-term funding programme and plans to issue up to EUR2bn of three-month bills on Dec 12 via the Bundesbank. However, its long-term funding requirements will remain a challenge.

"As long as we don't have a clear view of what will be the financing mechanism framework for the EFSF and what it will be doing with the proceeds on its asset side, the market is rightly sceptical about buying long-term paper," said Gallardo.

CHANGING MODELS

The negative backdrop is complicated further by potential ratings downgrades for the entire Eurozone public sector by Standard & Poors.

"Next year won't be easy for anybody and there will be uncertainty and turbulence. The current situation is worse than 2008," said another senior funding official.

Three years ago the threat was a banking sector collapse, but countries still had plenty of firepower. Now everybody is under pressure, and banks are unable or unwilling to perform the function of distributing bonds in the way that they have previously done.

"These are real questions about getting programmes done," said the head of SSA at a large European bank.

Bankers agree that the big issuers cannot take a back seat. They have to think about what is happening to their spreads and come up with a strategy.

"What are the day-by-day tactics to achieving targets?" one funding official said.

Relief could come from the biggest non-sovereign issuers -- KfW and EIB -- who have already indicated to dealers they are paring their borrowing requirements.

"The bid offer spreads in the secondary market are huge, and this makes it almost impossible for banks to know where to price a new deal," said the funding official.

Funding models could return to those seen a decade ago when initial bond sizes were smaller and then gradually increased at later stages via taps, said the banker. Benchmark-sized deals of around EUR5bn would be tough sells in volatile market conditions and intermediaries also have restraints on balance sheets.

"Primary dealers will not return with balance sheet size to aid smooth debt distribution," said analysts at RBS.

"2012 will be the year where either external funding is necessary for Italy and Spain, or the ECB balance sheet is deployed in huge size."

Officials believe that primary dealers will scale back over-bidding at auctions because the costs involved of having those bonds on their books has increased.

Banks have also faced a dramatic rise in costs and difficulty in sourcing debt finance. This has dramatically altered with the ECB's introduction of a three-year term repo.

Now that PSI under the ESM has been ruled out, what is to stop a bank treasurer from backing up the truck with peripheral bonds yielding 6-7%? said one banker.

But that would be a brave policy given the EBA rule on marking-to-market sovereign risk exposure and uncertainty that the ECB's SMP will cap yields.

DOLLAR WORRY

SSA investors are still in a state of shock following the sudden seven-notch downgrade by Moody's of Eksportfinans into sub-investment grade.

"The whole Eksportfinans situation is a terrible mess and by not making a statement, the Norwegian government has made life very difficult for the like of Kommunalbanken and SEK...(and) also other implicitly guaranteed issuers," said one banker

That could further impact borrowers' ability to raise money in the dollar market.

"For those who are not SEC registered and just have 144A documentation, it might be more difficulty to sell paper, especially into the US."

The dollar market is a vital source of liquidity for SSA issuers. In 2011, 33% of their funding was done in the currency. (Additional reporting by Natalie Harrison, editing by Ciara Linnane)