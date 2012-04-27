* Frontloading eases pressure on SSA issuers

* Investors continue to differentiate

* Multi-tier market here to stay

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - Market experts see little risk that rising volatility will lock European sovereign and agency issuers out of capital markets this year, but some have deeper concerns for 2013 due to relentless political instability and the fragile banking sector.

In the past month, execution risk has become the foremost concern, and this is likely to be further exacerbated by S&P's two-notch downgrade of Spain to BBB+ on Thursday.

Supply has dwindled to around USD47.2bn in April compared to USD325.2bn during the first three months of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.

But the massive first quarter frontloading, resulting in the best annual start to supply since 2009, has taken the pressure off issuers facing a more turbulent second half.

For example, EIB has already completed 65% of its EUR60bn programme, while KfW has raised 50% of its EUR80bn requirements.

"It's still relatively calm in primary markets, but that's because issuers have been wise to get out in the markets while they could," said one senior SSA banker, who declined to be named.

"In the short-term, I don't see a huge problem, but as we head into a summer of discontent and a shift to the left politically, the market will begin to realise that these austerity measures will just not work."

Signs of a multi-tier market have become more apparent over the past two weeks, and the general consensus is that it is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

A huge gap in both the scale of demand and new issue premiums offered on two benchmark deals from the European Union and the European Financial Stability Facility this week proves that even similarly rated top-tier issuers face mixed fortunes, based partly on their outstanding funding requirements.

"We can assume that a larger differentiation between issuers is going to be the new norm for some time to come. It is something that issuers have to learn to cope with," said Frank Czichowski, treasurer at KfW.

Further down the scale, disparities are even greater. Finland's Municipality Finance's USD1bn five-year deal fell shy of full subscription, while Swedish agency Kommuninvest attracted around USD1.5bn of orders for a shorter three-year deal during the same week, which was upsized to USD1.25bn.

"European Tier 2 and 3 issuers need to keep pricing to sell, and will probably need to stay closer to home markets," said another senior SSA syndicate banker.

"I would say everyone has access at a price, but not everyone can bring a seven-year plus deal and expect to get it done."

CAUTIOUS APPROACH

The unusually strong bid for duration so far this year should also work in some borrowers' favour and give them greater flexibility to lean on shorter-dated funding during periods of volatility.

Few issuers have been more active in the longer part of the curve than Triple A rated European Union, whose EUR10.5bn fund raising in the first four months of the year consisted of four bonds with 10-, 20-, 26- and 30-year maturities.

Its latest foray, a EUR2.7bn 10-year, attracted its second biggest order book on record at EUR7.7bn partly due to its relatively small EUR2bn funding needs left for this year.

The EIB's EUR3bn 15-year EARN, meanwhile, which priced in March at mid-swaps plus 95bp, was the first time the EIB had issued a 15-year deal since 2009, and the first time it had tackled anything longer than 10-years since early 2010.

But issuers will also have to be tactical about pricing, so as not to lose favour with investors. KfW's Czichowski warned that now is not the time to overstretch the market by trying to sell something close to, or through, secondary levels.

"Issuers have to offer an incentive to investors to commit by leaving some pick up," he said.

Overall though, conditions in the SSA sector remain conducive with plenty of liquidity in the market, Czichowski said.

"Clearly there is a very active political debate about the future of the euro, but that is going to continue and we have to navigate volatile spots," he said.

Longer term, however, there are deeper problems that few experts will even dare to try to measure.

"There is definitely a concern about a long-term closure in bond markets. Banks have had a good start to the year, and are more willing to underwrite and to support secondary markets, but it's unclear whether that will last as their own costs of funding are rising," said one of the bankers.

If support for secondary markets diminishes, an inevitable widening in spreads will feed through to primary bond pricing and ultimately raise the cost of funding for issuers, he said.

"In the short term, the problems are manageable, but long-term, the issues have not gone away. They've just been pushed down the road. If we are in this position heading into next year, and the first quarter gets off on the backfoot, it would be very hard to catch up," the banker said. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)