STOCKHOLM, Sept 17 SSAB :
* Weak demand negatively impacts on ssab's third-quarter
earnings
* Says volume growth, especially within strip products, has
been much weaker
than the assessment which was made in connection with
publication of the
report for the second quarter of 2012
* Says in addition to normal maintenance outages during the
summer, so far
during the third quarter capacity utilization within SSAB
emea's strip
operations has been slightly less than 60%
* Says customers have been extremely hesitant in both northern
and southern
Europe
* Says the assessment is that underlying demand will gradually
result in
improved capacity utilization compared with the trend so far
during the third
quarter.
* Says iron ore prices have fallen , the price change is
expected to impact on
ssab's earnings during the first quarter of 2013
* Says SSAB is expected to report an operating loss for the
third quarter of
2012 of approximately SEK -700 million
* Says savings program has now been accelerated
* Says estimated that the program will generate annual savings
of SEK 800
million
* Says the number of white collar employees within SSAB emea
will be reduced by
10%