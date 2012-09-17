* SSAB sees 700 million SEK op loss in Q3
* Says to accelerate Europe cost cutting programme
* Says Europe, Asia and U.S. businesses affected by slowdown
STOCKHOLM, Sept 17 Swedish specialty steel firm
SSAB said it would make an operating loss of around 700 million
crowns in the third quarter as demand weakened, and said it
would cut 10 percent of white-collar staff in Europe.
Overcapacity, the euro zone crisis and a slowdown in China
have hit steel makers hard and there is little sign of
improvement.
"Customers have been extremely hesitant in both northern and
southern Europe," SSAB said in a statement. "The economic
slowdown in China has had a negative impact on operations within
SSAB APAC."
The company had said in the second quarter it expected that
its North American operations would see a weakening in demand in
the following three month period and said now that this had
happened.
SSAB said it expected to report an operating loss of around
700 million Swedish crowns ($107.00 million) for the third
quarter and as a result would speed up its cost saving programme
in Europe.
The programme, which aims at generating 800 million crowns
of annual savings, is expected to be completed in early 2013 and
will see white-collar staff in Europe cut by around 10 percent.
($1 = 6.5419 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)