* Operating profit 479 mln SEK, above forecast
* Sees potential for price rises in Europe
(Adds detail)
STOCKHOLM, April 27 Swedish specialty steel
maker SSAB posted a larger-than-expected operating
profit in the first quarter and said a recovery in the North
American market was set to continue though the outlook in Europe
was uncertain.
The company reported an operating profit of 479 million
crowns ($71.34 million) compared to 621 million in the same
period a year ago and the 315 million average forecast in a poll
of analysts.
"Prospects for the future indicate a continuation of the
recovery in North America, while developments in Europe are
uncertain," the company said in a statement.
SSAB, which specialises in high-strength steels, said demand
in Asia was expected to remain stable, despite lower growth in
China.
Although Europe - which accounts for around 40 percent of
sales - is still mired in its debt crisis, which has hit demand,
SSAB said that it expected to be able to raise prices in the
region.
"As a consequence of the price rises we witnessed on the
spot market during the first quarter, we anticipate some price
increases, especially within EMEA, during the second quarter,"
the company said.
SSAB's prices in Europe were down during the quarter as many
of its contracts were signed in the fourth quarter when steel
prices were under pressure.
($1 = 6.7144 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)