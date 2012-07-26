* Operating profit 755 mln SEK vs forecast 904 mln

* Says Americas slowing

* Says still some excess capacity in Europe (Adds background, detail, analyst comment)

STOCKHOLM, July 26 A slowdown in America hit Swedish specialty steel maker SSAB in the second quarter, adding to the burden of weak European demand and a cooling Chinese economy.

Steelmakers globally are struggling with the debt crisis in Europe, weak growth in Japan and a slower pace of expansion in China, the world's largest producer and consumer.

The only bright spot has been a pick-up in the Americas, but SSAB said even there, the outlook has dimmed.

"We are witnessing a weakening of demand on the American markets," SSAB said. The Americas account for around 40 percent of SSAB's sales and over 50 percent of core profit.

Looking ahead, SSAB said economic and political instability, and inventory reduction during the summer, would lead to lower volumes in standard steels ahead.

However demand for high strength steels, which make up nearly 40 percent of production, are expected to be stable.

SSAB said it would regularly adjust production to meet demand in the third quarter.

European steelmakers have already been hit by lower demand as the region's economies struggle with the ongoing debt crisis,

leading Germany's Salzgitter AG's in June to warn on profits and Finland's Outokumpu Oyj's into a quarterly loss.

This week, ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, said it expects European steel consumption will fall by between 3 and 5 percent this year.

Global and Chinese steel consumption growth will slow in 2012, hit by weaker economic growth in China and uncertainties about the debt crisis in the euro zone, the World Steel Association forecast in April.

SSAB, which can produce 6 million tonnes of crude steel annually, reported operating profit in the quarter of 755 million Swedish crowns ($108.20 million) compared to 1.3 billion in the same period a year ago and the 904 million average forecast in a poll of analysts.

"Even if the share is beginning to look cheap, it is going to continue to get a bit cheaper," David Hallden, analyst at UBS. "There will come a point where the negative news flow is discounted, but we are not really there yet even if we are nearing those levels."

Volumes for steel were lower than in the same quarter last year as were prices, even though SSAB said it had managed to charge more for its products, particularly in Europe, than in the first quarter this year.

The company said it had signed new agreements for iron ore for the coming year at lower prices than in the prices in the first quarter in dollar terms, though the increase in crowns would be 2 percent.

Prices for coal have fallen. ($1 = 6.9777 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Christopher Jungstedt)