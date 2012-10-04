STOCKHOLM Oct 4 Specialty steel maker SSAB
said on Thursday it had seen no significant
improvement in market conditions in the wake of its warning last
month that it would slump to a loss in the third quarter due to
falling demand in its main markets.
SSAB in mid-September said it would post an operating loss
of about 700 million crowns ($104.65 million) in the
July-September quarter as the euro zone crisis and slowdowns in
China and the United States stymied growth.
"It roughly looks very much like we communicated when we
issued our profit warning," Chief Executive Martin Lindqvist
said on the sidelines of presentations to investors, analysts
and media.
However, Lindqvist said capacity utilisation in its key
steel strip operations, which had sagged at around 60 percent
earlier in the third quarter, had improved in line with a
company forecast in connection with the profit warning.
"At the time we predicted production and deliveries would
back up to about 70 percent and that is where we are at today.
But one should remember that these are still very low volumes in
historic levels," he said.
One of two blast furnaces at SSAB's Oxelosund plant has been
off line over the past year and Lindqvist said there were no
plans to start it up in the near future. He distanced himself
from media reports a permanent closure was planned.
"Shutting it down permanently makes such a small difference
as we have already taken down staffing there," he said.
($1 = 6.6889 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Christopher Jungstedt; writing by Niklas Pollard,
editing by Patrick Lannin)