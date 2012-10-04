STOCKHOLM Oct 4 Specialty steel maker SSAB said on Thursday it had seen no significant improvement in market conditions in the wake of its warning last month that it would slump to a loss in the third quarter due to falling demand in its main markets.

SSAB in mid-September said it would post an operating loss of about 700 million crowns ($104.65 million) in the July-September quarter as the euro zone crisis and slowdowns in China and the United States stymied growth.

"It roughly looks very much like we communicated when we issued our profit warning," Chief Executive Martin Lindqvist said on the sidelines of presentations to investors, analysts and media.

However, Lindqvist said capacity utilisation in its key steel strip operations, which had sagged at around 60 percent earlier in the third quarter, had improved in line with a company forecast in connection with the profit warning.

"At the time we predicted production and deliveries would back up to about 70 percent and that is where we are at today. But one should remember that these are still very low volumes in historic levels," he said.

One of two blast furnaces at SSAB's Oxelosund plant has been off line over the past year and Lindqvist said there were no plans to start it up in the near future. He distanced himself from media reports a permanent closure was planned.

"Shutting it down permanently makes such a small difference as we have already taken down staffing there," he said. ($1 = 6.6889 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Christopher Jungstedt; writing by Niklas Pollard, editing by Patrick Lannin)