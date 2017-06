STOCKHOLM Feb 10 Swedish specialty steel maker SSAB posted a worse-than-expected operating profit in the fourth quarter and said it had initiated a cost savings programme in Europe in the face of weak demand.

It said, however, that there were clear signs a recovery has begun in North America.

The company reported an operating profit of 50 million Swedish crowns ($7.6 million)compared to a 55 million crown loss in the same period a year ago and missing the 204 million average forecast in a poll of analysts.

($1 = 6.6183 Swedish crowns)