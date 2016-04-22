* SSAB announces $615 mln rights issue
* Rights issue backed by owners, banks
* To sell non-core assets, extend debt maturities
* Operating loss 190 mln SEK vs 266 mln in Reuters poll
STOCKHOLM, April 22 Swedish steel maker SSAB
is planning a 5 billion crown ($615 million) rights
issue and other measures to shore up its balance sheet amid
slumping prices and industry over capacity, it said on Friday.
European steel companies are struggling to cope with steep
price falls and growing overcapacity, with China and Russia
accused of exporting massive quantities at artificially low
prices, a practice referred to as dumping.
"This comprehensive financing package will enable us to
fully focus on the activities that will restore us to industry
leading profitability," SSAB Chief Executive Officer Martin
Lindqvist said in a statement. "At the same time, we are well
prepared to sustain periods of low demand."
SSAB's biggest owners Industrivarden and Solidium
will subscribe to their share of the issue and
remainder is fully underwritten by a group of banks.
There had been speculation the heavily indebted firm would
make a rights issue after ArcelorMittal, the world's
largest steel maker, announced in February that it planned to
raise $3 billion in capital to reduce debt.
SSAB also said it would sell non-core assets, extend its
debt maturities, and take measures to improve cash flow, which
is expected to reduce net debt by about 10 billion crowns by the
end of 2017
SSAB shares dropped to a 20-year low in January, though they
have recovered sharply since.
On Friday, the company reported a smaller than expected
first-quarter adjusted operating loss than expected at 190
million crowns ($23.4 million).
That compared with a profit of 564 million a year earlier
and an average loss of 266 million seen in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
($1 = 8.1340 Swedish crowns
(Reporting by Oskar von Bahr; editing by David Clarke)