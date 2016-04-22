* SSAB announces $615 mln rights issue

* Rights issue backed by owners, banks

* To sell non-core assets, extend debt maturities

* Operating loss 190 mln SEK vs 266 mln in Reuters poll (Adds company comment, background)

STOCKHOLM, April 22 Swedish steel maker SSAB is planning a 5 billion crown ($615 million) rights issue and other measures to shore up its balance sheet amid slumping prices and industry over capacity, it said on Friday.

European steel companies are struggling to cope with steep price falls and growing overcapacity, with China and Russia accused of exporting massive quantities at artificially low prices, a practice referred to as dumping.

"This comprehensive financing package will enable us to fully focus on the activities that will restore us to industry leading profitability," SSAB Chief Executive Officer Martin Lindqvist said in a statement. "At the same time, we are well prepared to sustain periods of low demand."

SSAB's biggest owners Industrivarden and Solidium will subscribe to their share of the issue and remainder is fully underwritten by a group of banks.

There had been speculation the heavily indebted firm would make a rights issue after ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel maker, announced in February that it planned to raise $3 billion in capital to reduce debt.

SSAB also said it would sell non-core assets, extend its debt maturities, and take measures to improve cash flow, which is expected to reduce net debt by about 10 billion crowns by the end of 2017

SSAB shares dropped to a 20-year low in January, though they have recovered sharply since.

On Friday, the company reported a smaller than expected first-quarter adjusted operating loss than expected at 190 million crowns ($23.4 million).

That compared with a profit of 564 million a year earlier and an average loss of 266 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 8.1340 Swedish crowns

(Reporting by Oskar von Bahr; editing by David Clarke)