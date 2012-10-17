* Ssangyong scaling up overseas for growth
* Mahindra India's biggest player in booming SUV market
* Rexton is Ssangyong's first vehicle in India
MUMBAI, Oct 17 South Korean carmaker Ssangyong
Motor Co Ltd wants to make India its second largest
export market, by taking advantage of parent company Mahindra
and Mahindra Ltd's dominance of the country's booming
SUV sector.
India is an untapped market for Ssangyong, which counts
Europe and Latin America as its two largest export destinations.
The carmaker shipped two-thirds of its production in the last
financial year, and is targeting emerging economies such as
Russia and South Africa as well as India for its luxury SUVs.
"This is the best possible market for Ssangyong," said
Yoo-Il Lee, Ssangyong's chief executive officer. "I am very
confident that India will become Ssangyong's second-largest
export market," he added, without providing details. The firm
does not give a breakdown of its export markets by sales.
Ssangyong, which launched its first vehicle in the Indian
market on Wednesday, will build the Rexton at Mahindra's factory
in Pune, western India, avoiding costly import tariffs.
Ssangyong will sell its vehicles alongside Mahindra SUVs in
the Indian carmaker's showrooms, but as the South Korean models
are more expensive than the India ones, will not compete against
them for market share.
Mahindra dominates India's increasingly crowded SUV market,
where it sold four times as many of the vehicles than its
nearest rival, Tata Motors Ltd, in the last fiscal
year that ended in March.
Ssangyong is pushing into a sector where global motor firms
are busily expanding. Ford Motor Co Said in January it
would spend $142 million upgrading its Indian plant to build the
EcoSport SUV, due for launch next year, and Renault SA
launched its first India-specific SUV, the Duster, in June.
The South Korean firm, which was close to bankruptcy before
Mahindra paid $460 million for a majority stake in March 2011,
plans to bring more models to the country over the next few
years, chairman Pawan Goenka said.
India's SUV market is growing rapidly as a result of a slew
of new models, rising aspirations and purchasing power among
drivers, and generous government subsidies on diesel fuel.
Sales of passenger utility vehicles were 56 percent higher
in the first six months of the fiscal year that began in April
from a year earlier, while sales of cars were down 0.3 percent,
according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.