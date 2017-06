A security guard at SsangYong Motor Company looks at the entrance to the automaker's main plant in Pyeongtaek May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak/Files

SEOUL Ssangyong Motor Co (003620.KS), in which India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS) is a majority shareholder, said on Wednesday that it planned to invest 295.8 billion won to develop premium small crossover utility vehicles (CUVs).

The South Korean carmaker said in a regulatory filing that it expected the new models to help create new demand and expand sales, without elaborating.

