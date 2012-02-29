SEOUL Feb 29 Ssangyong Motor Co , in which India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a majority shareholder, said on Wednesday that it planned to invest 295.8 billion won ($263.05 million) to develop premium small crossover utility vehicles (CUVs).

The South Korean carmaker said in a regulatory filing that it expected the new models to help create new demand and expand sales, without elaborating. ($1 = 1124.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)