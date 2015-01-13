SEOUL Jan 13 South Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor, owned by India's Mahindra and Mahindra , expects to swing to a profit in the next two or three years, thanks to its Tivoli sport utility vehicle, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Ssangyong Motor unveiled the Tivoli in South Korea on Tuesday, its first new model launch in four years, hoping to accelerate its turnaround from the brink of bankruptcy in the wake of the global financial crisis.

CEO Lee Yoo-il said at the launch that Ssangyong planned to export the small SUV to China as early as March. He did not disclose the timing of the U.S. release. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)