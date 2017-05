Dec 1 Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd's vehicle sales during November (in units): Nov. 2015 Nov. 2014 TOTAL SALES 12,415 10,222 OVERSEAS SALES 3,353 4,416 DOMESTIC SALES 9,062 5,806 Note: Ssangyong Motor Co is a South Korea-based maker of sport utility vehicles. India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd is the biggest shareholder of the company. (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim in Seoul; Editing by Anand Basu)