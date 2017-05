SEOUL, March 2 Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd's vehicle sales during February (in units): Feb 2016 Feb 2015 TOTAL SALES 10,574 9,724 OVERSEAS SALES 3,592 3,153 DOMESTIC SALES 6,982 6,571 Note: Ssangyong Motor Co is a South Korea-based maker of sport utility vehicles. India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd is the biggest shareholder in the company. (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)