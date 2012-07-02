GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
SEOUL, July 2 Ssangyong Motor Co' s vehicle sales during June (in units): June 2012 June 2011 TOTAL SALES 10,038 10,364 OVERSEAS SALES 6,005 7,587 DOMESTIC SALES 4,033 2,777 Ssangyong Motor Co is a South Korea-based maker of sport utility vehicles. India's Mahindra & Mahindra is the biggest shareholder of the company. (Reporting By Iktae Park)
TOKYO, June 7 Japan Display Inc is considering deeper restructuring than first planned and has asked a state-backed fund for help after losing business with Apple Inc due to its late entry into OLED technology, the Nikkei business daily reported.