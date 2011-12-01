SEOUL, Dec 1 Ssangyong Motor Co' s vehicle sales during November (in units): November 2011 November 2010 TOTAL SALES 8,971 7,770 OVERSEAS SALES 6,018 4,713 DOMESTIC SALES 2,953 3,057 Ssangyong Motor Co is a South Korea-based maker of sport utility vehicles. India's Mahindra & Mahindra is the biggest shareholder of the company. (Reporting By Seongbin Kang and Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)